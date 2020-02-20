Book your tickets for Sidmouth's street party to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day

A photograph taken on May 8 1945 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Museum Sidmouth Museum

This year is the 75th anniversary of VE Day, when the guns fell silent at the end of World War Two in Europe.

The announcement that Germany had surrendered was broadcast to Britain on the radio late on May 7.

The BBC interrupted its scheduled programming with a newsflash announcing that Victory in Europe Day would be a national holiday, to take place the following day.

This year, the early May bank holiday has been scheduled to fall on Friday, May 8, and 75th anniversary celebrations will continue throughout the weekend.

The official VEDay75 website said: "The 75th anniversary will provide our nation, and our friends around the world, with an opportunity to reflect on the enormous sacrifice, courage and determination of people from all walks of life who saw us through this dark and terrifying period."

This includes not only those involved in the armed forces, but also the men and women who operated the factories, mines, shipyards and farms; the ARP wardens, police officers, doctors, nurses, firemen, local defence volunteers and others on the home front.

In Sidmouth, the Chamber of Commerce has organised two special events in conjunction with the SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen Association).

On Friday, May 8, the commemorations will begin at 3pm in the Market Place.

At 5pm there will be an open air 'swing and sing' event with the Sidmouth Town Band, singers Val Howells and Cameron Lemmer, and the South West Lindy Hoppers.

On Sunday, May 10, a traditional street party will take place in the Market Place and the surrounding roads from 4pm until 7pm.

There will be live music from the Indigo Saxophone Quartet and a disco.

People will be encouraged to dress in 1940s style, or in red, white and blue.

The tickets cost £30 for a table of six, and partygoers need to bring their own chairs, food and drink.

There will be no online booking for the street party.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Saturday, March 28 at the Anchor Inn.

People can turn up from 9am and queue up to receive a booking form.

There will be 130 tables in three streets to choose from.