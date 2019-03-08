Advanced search

Chanters Carnival Classics vehicle show near Ottery St Mary

PUBLISHED: 12:15 18 August 2019

The vehicle show at Chanters. Picture: Provided by organisers

The vehicle show at Chanters. Picture: Provided by organisers

Provided by organisers

The annual vehicle show at Chanters House, the former family home of Samuel Taylor Coleridge, will take place this year on Sunday, August 25.

Motorbike at Chanters. Picture: Supplied by organisersMotorbike at Chanters. Picture: Supplied by organisers

Chanters Carnival Classics, now in its ninth year, opens at 11am, and admission is free to exhibitors and the public.

Any vehicles of interest can be shown, and late entries are accepted on the day, with trophies awarded later. Refreshments are available.

In 2018 the Ivor Cobbledick trophy for best motorbike was won by Justin Llewellyn with his 1961 Triumph Metisse, the Mike Scanes trophy for best commercial vehicle was won by Ian Holder with his 1971 Bedford pickup and the carnival trophy for best car was won by Mr M. Lane with his 1965 Ford Cortina GT.

The show is held in conjunction with the family fun day and strongman competition. Those events take place on the same day on the Land of Canaan, to raise money towards the Tar Barrels. The strongman competition begins at 10am and the family fun day starts at noon.

Van at Chanters. Picture: Supplied by organisersVan at Chanters. Picture: Supplied by organisers

Halls and Scott Estate Agents and MNR Mowers will sponsor the car show.

