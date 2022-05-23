News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Service veterans 'crowdfund' to buy Queen's Colours flag for Sidmouth

Philippa Davies

Published: 5:22 PM May 23, 2022
Sidmouth Remembrance day service. Ref shs 46 18TI 4636. Picture: Terry Ife

An initiative is under way to buy a ceremonial Union Flag for Sidmouth, to be carried at the front of Remembrance parades and similar events. 

The Sidmouth and District Armed Forces Veterans Association would like the flag to be jointly paid for by hundreds of local people, each contributing as little as £1. This will mean they all have an equal stake in it. 

Each person who contributes is invited to give the association the name and rank of someone from the armed forces – a family member or friend – so that a roll-call of remembrance can be compiled. 

The flag will be known as The Queen’s Colours, in a tie-in with this year’s Platinum Jubilee. 

Anyone wanting to contribute a donation and a name can do so at 70, Temple Street, where the armed forces charity SSAFA takes donations. There will also be an opportunity to do this at the Jubilee street party. 

The Armed Forces Veterans would like to buy the flag in time for Armed Forces Day on June 25 – but if this is not possible, they will have it for this year’s Remembrance parade. 

