Vision Group for Sidmouth to hold Champions Awards 2022

‘Education for sustainability’ looks likely to be the focus for this year’s Vision Group for Sidmouth Champions Awards.

The awards were launched last year to recognise people who had made outstanding contributions to the Sidmouth community during the Covid pandemic and lockdowns.

This year the proposal is for the awards to shine a light on educators and learners who have been looking to the future beyond the pandemic, exploring better ways to live and building hope.

With high levels of concern about the climate emergency, there would be a particular focus on sustainability initiatives, such as the Sidmouth Repair Café and the town council’s infra-red camera project, showing people the carbon footprint of their homes.

There will also be a recognition of the schools and other organisations that have encouraged young people to take an interest in nature and the planet, and participate in environmental projects.

Anyone who would like to know more about the VGS Champions Awards 2022 can contact the team via https://visionforsidmouth.org/contact/