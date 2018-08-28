Newton Poppleford beautician opens first salon in place she calls home

Vida Beauty. Picture: Katie Lowe

A young Sidmouth businesswoman and passionate environmentalist has taken the leap to open her first business.



Georgia Wall opened Vida Beauty above Pride salon in Newton Poppleford last month and says she is proud to be running her own business in the place she calls home.

The ‘environment warrior’ says alongside helping customers improve their wellbeing she wants to push for change in the beauty industry to be more eco-friendly when it comes to the high usage of products.

Since she was 18, Georgia has worked as a beautician and says she has worked under great role models to help her gain the experience and training needed to run her own salon.

Opportunity presented itself when she walked into Pride looking for a hairdresser and saw the business had a loft conversion to rent. Georgia spoke to owner Elena and decided to take the leap.



Georgia said: “I’m a massive believer in fate and good things come to those who put themselves out there, work hard and believe.

“It was like someone had put it [the loft] there and said ‘now your ready Georgia, go for it’. It was that moment of, I can do this yes I can.

“The only person who will make my future is me and I would support any young business owner, lots of my local friends are now self employed and running business and I think it’s fabulous not just for the economy and Sidmouth but for my generation.

“I strongly would push anyone if they can to taking the leap it’s so worth the wait.”



More than 75 people attended her opening night in December, including her 81-year-old grandfather NAME who Georgia said was determined to get up the stairs.

Georgia said: “I want to make change as a business my salon represents me and I am a huge environmental warrior. Anyone who knows me knows I spend all my spare time out walking, hiking and in amongst nature.

“I want Vida to be a first in my industry to be aware of the usage salons go through. Cotton buds, cotton pads, disposables, all for hygiene reasons sure but they can be biodegradable if salons only just paid a bit more. The chemicals we put into the environment from the hair and beauty industry is appalling.

“The valley is where my heart is and I’ll do anything I can to prolong its beauty, countryside and woodland areas as that’s where my peace comes from. I hope my business firstly brings happiness to the surrounding areas. I hope it helps people, I also hope.”

Looking to the future, Georgia said she will continue to train in new skills and updating her knowledge.

Vida isn’t just about beauty it’s about loving life, live life, it’s about all round health, whether it’s your skin, your achy muscles or your feet. General well being.” Said Georgia.