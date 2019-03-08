Advanced search

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

PUBLISHED: 16:32 29 October 2019

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Archant

This is the moment a Honiton driver wrote his car off near Ottery.

The 35-year-old was driving along the B3180, coming from Exmouth and heading towards West Hill, when his car lost its grip on the road.

The man, who is a driver for a living, said mud left on the 60mph-limit road was the cause of the accident that took place while he was trying to take over another car going about 40mph.

He added when police arrived at the scene and saw the state of the road they immediately called the council to clean it.

The incident, involving an imported custom-made Nissan Silvia, took place about 6pm on Thursday, October 10, and by 8.30am the following morning council workers had cleaned all road, he said.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: "I was following them from Exmouth. All the way they were doing 40mph on a 60mph road, I was keeping my distance.

"I waited for the cars coming in the opposite direction and for the road to be clear, indicated and pulled out.

"I then felt the wheels spin and my instant reaction was to turn the wheel away from the other car and I span out.

"It wasn't until after that we notice all the mud on the road.

"Someone had placed a hand-made sign made with white paint and chip board at the side of the road. It was less than knee height which is probably why I didn't see it."

The driver said he luckily only had a slight graze where the seat belt had been and a bruise on his arm.

