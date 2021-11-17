As we head toward the festive season with probably the mildest weather we have had for years we need to seize every opportunity we can to keep the ship bobbing along.

The good ship business is cutting through the waves at a surprising rate of knots as we make our way towards Christmas, yet with no sign of any real frost or slippery driveways, it doesn’t quite feel like it and at the risk of this starting to sound like a weather report, we haven’t had a glimpse of snow yet either.

In fact it almost feels wrong for the time of year, still wandering round in short-sleeve shirts in November is just not normal, but it’s not been a particularly normal year and we mustn’t lose sight of the fact that the mild weather appears to be adding a more positive slant to a time of year when we all generally start to moan about how cold it is.

With all the benefits the unseasonal temperatures have to offer the temptation for businesses that don’t normally partake to join in the late-night shopping festivities must be quite a draw this year when the town gears up to welcome visitors from around the South West, although my suggestion to stay open an hour longer this year appears to have thrown many into a state of unthinkable disarray, it is all for the good of the town and those businesses in it and now more than ever it requires the support of everyone.

I’m sure no-one wants to think back to the situation we all faced last year, heading into a Christmas period that proved to be a whole lot more uncertain than the one we are all looking forward to this year.

If you run a retail business in Sidmouth, stay open till eight on Friday the 3rd of December. It is three hours out of your life that granted, you won’t get back, but the television alternatives have limited appeal and you will keep the good ship business bobbing along.