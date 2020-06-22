Virtual Bike Show to raise money for Devon air Ambulance

The first ever Virtual Bike Show fundraiser has been launched by Devon Air Ambulance (DAA).

Following the cancellation of DAA’s annual Motorcycle Ride Out, which sees around 1,000 bikers rally together each July, the charity has decided to launch its first ever Virtual Bike Show fundraiser, supported by Bridge Motorcycles.

There are four categories from which participants can select to enter their bike, including best classic, best custom, best trike and my pride and joy.

The ‘my pride and joy’ category is DAA’s all-encompassing category, so if your bike does not fit into any of the others you can still enter.

The shortlisted bikes for the four categories will be automatically entered into ‘overall best in show’ judged by Bridge Motorcycles.

Following on from the success of DAA’s first virtual event, the Base2Base challenge, DAA hope to see the same successful uptake for their first ever Virtual Bike Show.

The Virtual Bike Show fundraiser is just for fun so is free, but entrants are encouraged to make a donation at the time of registering.

Registration closes on Saturday, July 4, and the winners will be announced via DAA’s main Facebook page on Sunday, July 12.

The five winners will receive a limited-edition Virtual Bike Show t-shirt as well as a Devon Air Ambulance pin badge and patch along with an e-certificate to share on their social media.

A DDA spokesman said: “Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, all of DAA’s organised community fundraising events have been cancelled which has severely affected its fundraising income.

“The DAA team have worked extremely hard to tackle the various aviation factors to enable them to resume air operations, whilst continuing to operate their Critical Care Cars, 19 hours a day, crewed by critical and specialist paramedics, who offer an essential service otherwise not available until a patient reaches hospital.”

Visit daat.org/Event/virtual-bike-show-2020 for more information.

