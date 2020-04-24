Advanced search

Virtual body and mind fitness programme launched by Sidmouth personal trainer

PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 April 2020

Zara Tsigarides, who owns ZTfit Studios based on the Alexandria Industrial Estate. Picture: ZTfit Studios

Zara Tsigarides, who owns ZTfit Studios based on the Alexandria Industrial Estate. Picture: ZTfit Studios

Archant

Keep your mind and body fit throughout the lockdown thanks to a personal trainer from Sidmouth who has launched an online programme.

Zara Tsigarides, who owns ZTfit Studios based on the Alexandria Industrial Estate, has created a ‘mind and body fit’ programme, offering two weeks free to everyone.

The programme aims to encompass exercise, nutrition, life coaching and mindfulness, without a need of a large floor space or fitness equipment.

Zara said: “Having to temporarily shut the studio doors due to the outbreak of the virus meant that I wanted to reach out and find a alternative way to keep people healthy, more importantly now as people will be a lot less active indoors and mentally can be a stressful experience.

“I know how important it is for my clients and myself to keep active and with no gyms or classes open it is a great alternative to be done virtually from home.”

Visit www.ztfit.co.uk/mind-body-fit for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 35

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Sidmouth hotel seeks NHS heroes nominations as it offers complementary stays in competition

The Harbour Hotel and Spa. Ref shs 43 18TI 3678. Picture: Terry Ife

Diesel cost threat to Sidmouth Hopper

�

East Devon dairy sees milk sales double

Clinton Devon Estates are working hard to keep up with demand. Picture: KOR Communications on behalf of Clinton Devon Estates.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 35

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Sidmouth hotel seeks NHS heroes nominations as it offers complementary stays in competition

The Harbour Hotel and Spa. Ref shs 43 18TI 3678. Picture: Terry Ife

Diesel cost threat to Sidmouth Hopper

�

East Devon dairy sees milk sales double

Clinton Devon Estates are working hard to keep up with demand. Picture: KOR Communications on behalf of Clinton Devon Estates.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Virtual body and mind fitness programme launched by Sidmouth personal trainer

Zara Tsigarides, who owns ZTfit Studios based on the Alexandria Industrial Estate. Picture: ZTfit Studios

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 35

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

‘Amazing’ response across Devon to appeal for return of un-needed medical equipment

Borrowed walking frames are among the equipment being returned. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton gymnasts enjoy golden glory at the 2020 national championships

Honiton gymnasts at the 2020 national championships. Picture HGC
Drive 24