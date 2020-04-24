Virtual body and mind fitness programme launched by Sidmouth personal trainer
PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 April 2020
Archant
Keep your mind and body fit throughout the lockdown thanks to a personal trainer from Sidmouth who has launched an online programme.
Zara Tsigarides, who owns ZTfit Studios based on the Alexandria Industrial Estate, has created a ‘mind and body fit’ programme, offering two weeks free to everyone.
The programme aims to encompass exercise, nutrition, life coaching and mindfulness, without a need of a large floor space or fitness equipment.
Zara said: “Having to temporarily shut the studio doors due to the outbreak of the virus meant that I wanted to reach out and find a alternative way to keep people healthy, more importantly now as people will be a lot less active indoors and mentally can be a stressful experience.
“I know how important it is for my clients and myself to keep active and with no gyms or classes open it is a great alternative to be done virtually from home.”
Visit www.ztfit.co.uk/mind-body-fit for more information.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.