Virtual body and mind fitness programme launched by Sidmouth personal trainer

Zara Tsigarides, who owns ZTfit Studios based on the Alexandria Industrial Estate. Picture: ZTfit Studios Archant

Keep your mind and body fit throughout the lockdown thanks to a personal trainer from Sidmouth who has launched an online programme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zara Tsigarides, who owns ZTfit Studios based on the Alexandria Industrial Estate, has created a ‘mind and body fit’ programme, offering two weeks free to everyone.

The programme aims to encompass exercise, nutrition, life coaching and mindfulness, without a need of a large floor space or fitness equipment.

Zara said: “Having to temporarily shut the studio doors due to the outbreak of the virus meant that I wanted to reach out and find a alternative way to keep people healthy, more importantly now as people will be a lot less active indoors and mentally can be a stressful experience.

“I know how important it is for my clients and myself to keep active and with no gyms or classes open it is a great alternative to be done virtually from home.”

Visit www.ztfit.co.uk/mind-body-fit for more information.