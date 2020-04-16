‘Virtual tour’ of The Donkey Sanctuary hailed a success

Poitou donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Simon Horn Simon Horn

A series of live video broadcasts from The Donkey Sanctuary on Easter Sunday received 150,000 responses and reached 1.1 million people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

‘Sanctuary from your Sofa’ consisted of six 15-minute broadcasts on Facebook, with grooms taking viewers on a virtual tour of the sanctuary, currently closed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The broadcasts featured the adoption donkeys, the giant Poitous and the main herd. Viewers were shown how the grooms provide games and challenges to keep the donkeys alert.

Farm manager Maxine Carter said: “I am so proud of our teams, they really got into the spirt of things and embraced something they had never done before – being interviewed live.

“We had supporters joining us who had never visited the Sidmouth HQ before, so they got to admire the stunning views, while listening to our donkeys munching and the birds singing – it was wonderful!”

Staff are now exploring ways to run more virtual events in the future.

Anyone who missed the broadcasts can watch them on The Donkey Sanctuary’s website