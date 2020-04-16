Advanced search

‘Virtual tour’ of The Donkey Sanctuary hailed a success

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 April 2020

Poitou donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Simon Horn

Poitou donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Simon Horn

Simon Horn

A series of live video broadcasts from The Donkey Sanctuary on Easter Sunday received 150,000 responses and reached 1.1 million people.

‘Sanctuary from your Sofa’ consisted of six 15-minute broadcasts on Facebook, with grooms taking viewers on a virtual tour of the sanctuary, currently closed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The broadcasts featured the adoption donkeys, the giant Poitous and the main herd. Viewers were shown how the grooms provide games and challenges to keep the donkeys alert.

Farm manager Maxine Carter said: “I am so proud of our teams, they really got into the spirt of things and embraced something they had never done before – being interviewed live.

“We had supporters joining us who had never visited the Sidmouth HQ before, so they got to admire the stunning views, while listening to our donkeys munching and the birds singing – it was wonderful!”

Staff are now exploring ways to run more virtual events in the future.

Anyone who missed the broadcasts can watch them on The Donkey Sanctuary’s website

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Another large cliff fall on Sidmouth beach

The moments after the cliff fall on Sidmouth East Beach on Monday, April 13, 2020. Picture: George Adams

Alabama Rot cases confirmed in Sidmouth and Honiton

Cases of Alabama Rot have been diagnosed in Honiton and Sidmouth. Picture: Getty Images

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Virtual tour’ of The Donkey Sanctuary hailed a success

Poitou donkeys at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Running Club get behind the 26 Challenge - why not join in?

The Sidmouth Running Club April 26 challenge. Picture ARCHANT

East Devon Virtual Football league latest – Otters edged out by Robins / Beer win well at Feniton / Tipton triumph

Football on pitch

Otterettes player profile – Georgia Chapman

Football generic picture
Drive 24