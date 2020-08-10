Fired up with enthusiasm – Sidmouth’s ‘virtual’ festival still has traditional finale

Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

This year’s Sidmouth Folk Festival may have mainly taken place online – but a very real torchlight procession marked the end of the event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Traditionally, crowds line the streets on the final Friday of the festival for the illuminated parade, which is followed by a spectacular fireworks display over the sea.

Last year, the parade and fireworks had to be cancelled because of stormy weather, and this year the whole festival fell victim to coronavirus.

But a small band of people were determined to keep the tradition alive, and staged their own socially distanced procession along the seafront on Friday, August 7.

Members of the Middle Bar Players, Sidmouth Mummers, Sid Vale Community Productions and the Sidmouth Steppers carried their flaming torches to the Port Royal and extinguished them in the sea.

Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Alexa Baker, from the Sidmouth Steppers, said: “As the flames go out it is a time to reflect on the good times had and friendships made, and to look forward to next year’s festival.”

Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography Sidmouth's torchlight parade. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography