Virtual pub quiz to boost funds for Devon Air Ambulance

A virtual pub quiz has turned into a lockdown phenomenon, bringing more than 180,000 keen quizzers together each week, to champion UK Air Ambulance charities.

Air Ambulance UK, the organisation that represents 21 UK air ambulance charities, has organised the quiz to help boost funds in support of the charities’ lifesaving work.

Devon Air Ambulance is one of the beneficiaries.

The UK’s air ambulance charities are dispatched to over 70 life-saving missions each day, medical and trauma, delivering urgent and specialised critical care to the scene.

Quiz-goers can join Quizmaster, Jay Flynn, live from 7.50pm for an 8.15pm start on Thursday, August 27 and Saturday, August 22 and 29 on Facebook and YouTube to show support for the UK’s air ambulance charities.

Although the quizzes are free to take part, Jay encourages entrants to donate to his chosen cause to participate in the quiz.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/airaquiz to donate.