Take a virtual tour of The Donkey Sanctuary

The home page of the virtual tour of The Donkey Sanctuary - Credit: The Donkey Sanctuary

A new virtual online tour of The Donkey Sanctuary’s Sidmouth HQ is now available on the charity’s website.

It features 360-degree photos and enables people to look around the various parts of the sanctuary before coming for a real-life visit.

Viewers can see the donkey shelters and barns around the site, and see residents including the Mediterranean Miniature donkeys, the main herd and Adoption donkeys, and the giant long-haired Poitou donkeys.

Some of the residents of The Donkey Sanctuary - Credit: The Donkey Sanctuary

An education section includes views of the Understanding Donkey Zone and Exhibition barn, and there are images of the gift shop and restaurant.

The terrace of The Kitchen restaurant at The Donkey Sanctuary - Credit: The Donkey Sanctuary

There are also views of the countryside walking routes around the sanctuary, showing the sea beyond the fields.

Aerial view of The Donkey Sanctuary - Credit: The Donkey Sanctuary

The virtual tour is complemented by live webcams at various locations around the site.

The Donkey Sanctuary is open seven days a week, from 9am to 5pm. Entry and parking are free and dogs on leads are welcome.

The virtual tour can be found here