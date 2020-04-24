Virtual tourist guide video of Sidmouth recorded by visitor

Connaught Gardens. Ref edr 13 19TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Residents can now watch a video tourist guide made by a Sidmouth tourist, who has fallen in love with the town’s charm.

Tony Dean has made a video about all the things he loves most in hopes others will be able to enjoy all the things he travels miles to see for.

Mr Dean, who is also a musician in a band called No Fixed Abode, said: “The idea was to show off what we knew about the places as all the towns and cities we have been to several times.

“We always like to look around first to try to get a feel for the place.

“We came to Sidmouth about five years ago for the folk festival and really got to know the town with all its nooks and crannies.”

Mr Dean added that they already uploaded videos of the band’s performances to its YouTube channel, but decided to also add in tourists guides of the best places they have visited.

Mr Dean, from Shaftesbury, said: “Doing the videos is all new to us as we only started loading them at the beginning of February but with the lock down we just thought it would remind people that we will get through this and remind them of places to go once the lockdown is gone.

“It is also a little odd that at our age we are doing this let us just say one of us is well over 60 years of age.

“This means that we can relate to most people who do travel around most of the best spots in Dorset and Devon, and point them at the best ice cream shops – and toilets.”

Speaking about his favourite things about Sidmouth, Mr Dean said: “Sidmouth is a seaside town with a gentle surprise with the Connaught gardens.

“Our favourite place is with The Sidmouth fiddler, in Connaught Gardens...

“Add that to a love of homemade ice cream and traditional deck chairs and it is a wonder we bother to go home.”

Visit www.youtube.com/c/tonyandunashow to see Mr Dean’s video guide of Sidmouth.

