Denise Bickley of Sidmouth Plastic Warriors receives the Sustainability award from Chris Woodruff, one of the judging panel - Credit: Tony Spooner ARPS

‘Amazing’, ‘outstanding’ and ‘an absolute lifesaver’ were among the words used to describe the recipients of the Vision Group for Sidmouth’s Community Champions Awards.

Following last week’s announcement of the winners, the group have released extracts from the written nominations used by the judges to choose the people who had ‘helped Sidmouth pull through the pandemic’.

Peter McGauley, a trustee of Sid Valley Help, accepts the Community award on behalf of winner Di Fuller, who was unable to attend the ceremony. - Credit: Tony Spooner ARPS

Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help won the Community award. One nominator said: “Di has been amazing throughout the entire pandemic. The initial response to the first lockdown was incredible to see - she motivated teams of people to support those who were shielding, and organised us like a battalion going to fight.

Ron and Theresa Loynd, Woolbrook News, runners-up for Community award - Credit: Tony Spooner ARPS

Runner-up Woolbrook News, which set up a simple phone ordering and delivery service for basic groceries during the lockdowns, was also praised: “They have been an absolute lifesaver, nothing was too much bother for them, they would even get supplies from other shops if they didn't have it in.”

Kyle Baker, winner of the Resilience award, receives his certificate from Cllr Chris Lockyear, one of the judging panel. - Credit: Tony Spooner ARPS

A nomination for the Resilience award winner Kyle Baker Photography described how, as well as adapting and expanding his business, he produced a book and video about Sidmouth in lockdown that was sold to raise money for the food bank, and made YouTube videos for people shielding or self-isolating.

Claire Fegan, headtacher of Sidmouth Primary School, accepts the award from Cllr Chris Lockyear - Credit: Tony Spooner ARPS

Sidmouth Primary School was runner-up, with its head of teaching and learning Claire Fegan described as ‘absolutely outstanding’ and ‘beyond supportive’ to students, parents and staff.

The Sustainability award was won by Sidmouth Plastic Warriors, led by Denise Bickley. One nomination said: “She really puts herself out for the local community, in her role as a councillor but also getting involved in things like organising the leaflet drop at the beginning of the first coronavirus lockdown.”





Runner-up was the Fillfull zero waste shop: “We need to cut down on our packaging - and this set-up shows that it's cheaper and more cheerful - and once you've got your own system together with taking containers to the shop, it's just as convenient.”





The VGS also made discretionary awards to Sidmouth Voluntary Services, the Sid Valley Practice and nine-year-old environmentalist Thomas Franklin.

The awards were presented in a ceremony at Kennaway House on Friday, October 22.