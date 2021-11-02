Outpouring of gratitude to winners of Community Champion awards
‘Amazing’, ‘outstanding’ and ‘an absolute lifesaver’ were among the words used to describe the recipients of the Vision Group for Sidmouth’s Community Champions Awards.
Following last week’s announcement of the winners, the group have released extracts from the written nominations used by the judges to choose the people who had ‘helped Sidmouth pull through the pandemic’.
Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help won the Community award. One nominator said: “Di has been amazing throughout the entire pandemic. The initial response to the first lockdown was incredible to see - she motivated teams of people to support those who were shielding, and organised us like a battalion going to fight.
Runner-up Woolbrook News, which set up a simple phone ordering and delivery service for basic groceries during the lockdowns, was also praised: “They have been an absolute lifesaver, nothing was too much bother for them, they would even get supplies from other shops if they didn't have it in.”
A nomination for the Resilience award winner Kyle Baker Photography described how, as well as adapting and expanding his business, he produced a book and video about Sidmouth in lockdown that was sold to raise money for the food bank, and made YouTube videos for people shielding or self-isolating.
Sidmouth Primary School was runner-up, with its head of teaching and learning Claire Fegan described as ‘absolutely outstanding’ and ‘beyond supportive’ to students, parents and staff.
The Sustainability award was won by Sidmouth Plastic Warriors, led by Denise Bickley. One nomination said: “She really puts herself out for the local community, in her role as a councillor but also getting involved in things like organising the leaflet drop at the beginning of the first coronavirus lockdown.”
Runner-up was the Fillfull zero waste shop: “We need to cut down on our packaging - and this set-up shows that it's cheaper and more cheerful - and once you've got your own system together with taking containers to the shop, it's just as convenient.”
The VGS also made discretionary awards to Sidmouth Voluntary Services, the Sid Valley Practice and nine-year-old environmentalist Thomas Franklin.
The awards were presented in a ceremony at Kennaway House on Friday, October 22.