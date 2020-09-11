Visit Sidmouth: New website to boost town launched

A special new website to showcase Sidmouth and its town centre, beach and stunning natural environment as well as local attractions has been launched.

The new Visit Sidmouth site was launched on Tuesday, September 8, by Sidmouth Town Council in a bid to enhance people’s experience when visiting the town.

The new site, which is associated with the existing Visit Devon platform, is user-friendly and features up to date information about the town’s accommodation and attractions, as well as events taking place in and around Sidmouth.

It also features an integrated ‘book now’ service which allows visitors to check the availability of Sidmouth’s accommodation and book rooms without having to leave the site.

The site has been launched by the council with the help of Ignyte Ltd, in collaboration with Visit Devon.

Sidmouth Town Council will continue to invest with marketing partner, Ignyte, to help unlock the full potential of the town as a destination.

The website is part of the council’s developing Tourism Promotion Strategy, designed to mutually benefit visitors and residents.

It also features five new films which showcase Sidmouth’s town centre, beach and stunning natural environment as well as local attractions.

Last year, new Visit Sidmouth branding – developed by Voyage Travel Marketing for Sidmouth Town Council - was launched to refresh and reflect Sidmouth’s identity and visitor trends and booking habits.

The new branding underpins the visual first look, improved function and easy to navigate website.

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council, said: “Sidmouth Town Council is proud to support our local tourism industry and, as promised, has now delivered on our new digital marketing package with a brilliant new website that shows off why Sidmouth is a fantastic destination.

“The website will help the town to prosper. The participation of local businesses in this new platform will allow us to continue to invest in tourism and the future promotion of our town.”

It will be managed by Ignyte, a specialist marketing company working with Sidmouth Town Council. The team at Ignyte will also be managing social media marketing for Visit Sidmouth, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Visit visitsidmouth.co.uk for more information.