Father’s ‘proud’ service in India remembered on VJ Day

Sidbury war memorial on VJ Day. Picture: John Loudoun John Loudoun

A VJ Day commemoration took place at Sidbury war memorial on Saturday, August 15.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Loudoun, who served with the Indian army in Burma. Picture: John Loudoun David Loudoun, who served with the Indian army in Burma. Picture: John Loudoun

Among those who paid their respects was the town councillor for Sidbury, John Loudoun, whose father served with the Royal Engineers in the Indian Army in Burma during World War Two.

He died last year aged 94.

Mr Loudoun said: “He was always incredibly proud to be a Royal Engineer, and to have served in the Indian Army.

“One thing that stayed with him all his life was his love and respect for Burma, India and the peoples out there.”

David Loudoun also met his future wife through his military service. Ann Robinson was the sister of Roland Robinson, who served alongside him.

Later in life, the family discovered that they had a family connection with India, when Ann found out that her grandmother had been Indian.

On VJ Day, Cllr Loudoun posted a photo of his father, and one of the war memorial, on Facebook, with the words: “It is only right that we recall with pride and respect VJ Day of 75 years ago.”