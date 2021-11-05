The charity Guide Dogs is on the lookout for new volunteers to sign up as puppy raisers, fundraisers, or collection box coordinators in Sidmouth and Honiton.

Guide Dogs relies heavily on volunteers to help improve the lives of people with sight loss and has local groups across the country. This means that people can volunteer in their local communities and make a difference while getting involved with a fun and positive group.

There are around two million people living with sight loss in the UK. Guide Dogs helps people with visual impairment to maintain their independence and live the life they choose. There are lots of different services on offer, ranging from volunteer-led services such as My Sighted Guide through to the children and young people’s services, access to technology, and the iconic guide dog service.

It costs around £55,000 to train and support a guide dog partnership throughout the dog and owner’s life. Fundraisers are needed to promote and take part in a variety of activities to raise money for Guide Dogs.

Being a puppy raiser means being responsible for the basic needs of a Guide Dogs puppy in your home for 14 months.

Puppy development advisor Kirsteen Welch said: “Puppy raisers are vital to Guide Dogs - every single guide dog puppy relies on a volunteer to give them the start they need to go on to be a future life changer."

A real guide dog sits beside a Guide Dogs collecting box - Credit: Contributed

Stephie Millin, volunteering coordinator for Guide Dogs, said: “Our puppy raisers and fundraisers have a crucial role in supporting guide dog partnerships. Not only are they raising awareness of our services, but they raise the vital funds needed to deliver this support and they’re raising puppies to become future guide dogs. If you’re looking to make a difference then please visit our website to find out more about these roles.”

There is a role for anyone interested to get involved with Guide Dogs. Full training and support are provided, and the charity has achieved the Investing in Volunteers accreditation for good practice in volunteer management. To apply go to the charity's website or call the volunteering team on 0345 143 0191.