Volunteer appeal to support Sidmouth's annual Christmas lunch

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 August 2019

Carla Scott is the new co-ordinator of the Sidmouth Community Christmas Lunch and she is recruiting volunteers. Picture: Clarissa Place

Carla Scott is the new co-ordinator of the Sidmouth Community Christmas Lunch and she is recruiting volunteers. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

Volunteers are being asked to sign up to help at this year's community Christmas lunch.

The event, which was started to bring together those who would otherwise be alone on December 25, has a new co-ordinator.

With less than four months until the big day, Carla Scott is looking to recruit helpers before and on the day, as well as business support and guests.

Mrs Scott, who volunteered at the lunch for the first time last year, has stepped forward to take on the event from Andie Milne.

She said: "I was quite happy to do it having helped out last year and I felt in a position to be able to do it this year.

"The community really pulls together to support everyone. I was very surprised how many people wanted to give up their Christmas Day to be able to help."

She estimated last year's event had 30 people helping on a range of tasks including preparing food on Christmas Eve, collecting guests and other tasks ahead of the lunch.

To sign up, volunteers are asked to come along for a meeting upstairs at Costa Coffee on Thursday, September 12.

Any businesses who would like to support the event or residents who would like to book a place at the lunch can email sidmouthcommunitychristmas@hotmail.com or call 07751382739.

