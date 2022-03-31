It's all about the books! Bookkeeping services are being sought by organisers of the Sidmouth Literary Festival - Credit: Archant

An individual with bookkeeping experience is being sought by the organisers of the Sidmouth Literary Festival. The group is seeking a volunteer treasurer who would be able to deal with the financial matters of their worthwhile cause, which offers an exciting programme of live author events in the town each year.



The 2022 Sidmouth Literary Festival is set for Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, although a mix of online and live Festival Plus events will happen throughout the preceding week.

Festival director, Liz Gordon, said: “We’re so happy that we will be able to stage live author talks again this year and now, we’re actively looking for anyone who has a few hours to spare to help us ensure the events run smoothly. We also need someone who has experience in book-keeping and fundraising.”

If you have bookkeeping experience and are interested in helping, email Liz Gordon at sidmouthlitfest1@gmail.com.

