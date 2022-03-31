News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Sidmouth Literary Festival seeks a new treasurer

person

Kirsty Woodgate

Published: 3:34 PM March 31, 2022
Sidmouth Literary Festival. Ref shs 15-16SH 9720. Picture: Simon Horn

It's all about the books! Bookkeeping services are being sought by organisers of the Sidmouth Literary Festival - Credit: Archant

An individual with bookkeeping experience is being sought by the organisers of the Sidmouth Literary Festival. The group is seeking a volunteer treasurer who would be able to deal with the financial matters of their worthwhile cause, which offers an exciting programme of live author events in the town each year.

 
The 2022 Sidmouth Literary Festival is set for Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, although a mix of online and live Festival Plus events will happen throughout the preceding week.
Festival director, Liz Gordon, said: “We’re so happy that we will be able to stage live author talks again this year and now, we’re actively looking for anyone who has a few hours to spare to help us ensure the events run smoothly. We also need someone who has experience in book-keeping and fundraising.”

If you have bookkeeping experience and are interested in helping, email Liz Gordon at sidmouthlitfest1@gmail.com. 
 

Sidmouth News

Don't Miss

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Racist bully avoids prison despite attacking schoolboys in parks

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Landlord denies sexually assaulting staff by pushing money into their bras

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Picture of a squid

Opinion

Monsters of the deep: horror story of a giant squid in Sidmouth

Steve Jones

person
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Man admits threatening police officer with imitation firearm

Court Reporter

Logo Icon