Volunteer drivers needed for SVS

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 November 2019

Jenny Waller, Kevin Harris, Carol Drover-Taylor and Chris Lemaitre of the Sidmouth Voluntary Services. Ref shs 46 19TI 4179. Picture: Terry Ife

Jenny Waller, Kevin Harris, Carol Drover-Taylor and Chris Lemaitre of the Sidmouth Voluntary Services. Ref shs 46 19TI 4179. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Volunteer drivers are needed to help Sid Valley residents unable to travel to important appointments.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) runs a minibus service that helps users attend its lunch club, go shopping or travel to health appointments.

The charity will soon have three new minibuses which have been purchased with a legacy donation, including two eight-seat vehicles and a 14-seater bus.

Volunteers will require a clean driving licence and where possible the specialist D1 licence to drive the larger minibuses.

Emma Pilgrim, volunteer co-ordinator for SVS, said: "For many it's a great way to get out and meet others at the lunch club, to go shopping locally at Waitrose or Lidl.

"The vehicle service really helps people who cannot really get out.

"The medical car drivers take them to places such as the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital, Exmouth and Axminster.

"It's helping people get to their appointment at the Beacon in Sidmouth."

To volunteer, email sidmouthvs.trasnsport@gmail.com or contact the transport office on 01395 512221.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

