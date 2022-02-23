Ottery 'Volley' owners raise their glasses to 10 years in charge

The owners of Ottery St Mary’s Volunteer Inn are celebrating 10 years in charge of the town centre pub.

Mike and Jacqui Down moved in at the end of February 2012, with the aim of reviving it as ‘a local with a heart’.

The pub dog Scrumpy - also 10 years old this month - Credit: Andrew Butler

One of the first changes was refurbishing the back bar room into a light and airy restaurant – and ensuring that customers no longer had to go outside to use the WC. Mike said: “As early as we could, we built inside loos - there was huge delight when we opened them!”

The interior of the Volunteer Inn - Credit: Andrew Butler

The couple were also keen to improve the quality and choice of food and drink on offer. The Volley serves several locally-brewed ales, along with cider and spirits from local suppliers.

Mike said: “When we moved in, there was one gin behind the bar – now we have around 30, plus over 10 choices of rum and vodka, many made locally in Devon and Cornwall.

“We’re also introducing more locally-produced wines including Lyme Bay Winery.”

The pandemic hit The Volunteer hard – with no outside area, it had to remain shut when other venues were able to serve customers out of doors. But Mike and Jacqui reacted by offering food deliveries – and clocked up 13,000 miles during the various lockdowns, mainly from driving food orders to customers. The delivery service remains in place for Sunday roasts and a small number of Ottery residents who still feel too vulnerable to go out.

Looking forward, one of the main plans for the Volunteer’s future is the opening of a beer garden- something Mike and Jacqui have wanted to do since they took over. Mike said: “There’s a lot of work to do to get this right, but all being well our customers will be enjoying drinks in the sunshine sometime in 2023."

He added:“For us the Volunteer will always be a work in progress; we feel that we are caretakers of the 200-year heritage and as such although we need to move with the times, we will always make sure we keep the heart of the pub the same.”