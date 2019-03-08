Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Beach clean-up in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 17 September 2019

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9846. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9846. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

It was a day when many people headed for the beach just to enjoy the surprisingly hot September sunshine, but in Sidmouth, some spent an hour picking up rubbish.

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9857. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9857. Picture: Terry Ife

The event on Saturday, September 14 was part of a national clean-up operation.

The Sidmouth event was hosted by Giles Humphries, co-founder of the health recipe box company Mindful Chef, who comes from the town.

The company aims to be a force for the good of the planet and the human race.

He and his business partner, Myles Hopper from Exmouth, decided to get their customers around the country on board to take part in a beach clean in their area.

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9909. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9909. Picture: Terry Ife

Because of their origins, the pair joined the events in Sidmouth and Exmouth.

At 12.30pm a group gathered on the beach with rubbish sacks and litter pickers, to clear any litter or debris.

Afterwards there were sports and fitness activities.

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9890. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9890. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9891. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9891. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9899. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9899. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9906. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9906. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9901. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9901. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9907. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9907. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9911. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9911. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9855. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9855. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9851. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9851. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9865. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9865. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9867. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9867. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9869. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9869. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9870. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9870. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9883. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9883. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9885. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9885. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Sidmouth mum releases second children’s book aimed at tackling ocean plastic issues

Emily Hobson-Martin and her new book Ottos Ocean. Picture: Emily Hobson-Martin

GALLERY: Photos of Sidbury Hot Pennies from 1976

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidmouth’s prospect of having a park-and-ride has ‘gone’, county councillor says

The potential park-and-ride/change site. Picture: Google Maps

Tony Southgate of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Tony Southgate.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Sidmouth mum releases second children’s book aimed at tackling ocean plastic issues

Emily Hobson-Martin and her new book Ottos Ocean. Picture: Emily Hobson-Martin

GALLERY: Photos of Sidbury Hot Pennies from 1976

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidmouth’s prospect of having a park-and-ride has ‘gone’, county councillor says

The potential park-and-ride/change site. Picture: Google Maps

Tony Southgate of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Tony Southgate.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Chiefs edged out in error-strewn meeting with Crediton

Sidmouth Chiefs at home to Crediton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0134. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton chalk up biggest ever winning margin in success against Yarcombe & Stockland

Tipton batsman David Thayre is bowled off a no ball when on eight. He went on to score 72 in the win over Yarcombe & Stockland. Picture: PHIL WRIGHT

Long strike sees Beer make Devon Premier Cup progress

Goal!

Beach clean-up in Sidmouth

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9846. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth gardeners show off talents in annual competition

The winning garden in East Devon's annual Tenants Garden Competition 2019. Picture: East Devon District Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists