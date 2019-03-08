Beach clean-up in Sidmouth

Sidmouth beach clean up with Mindful Chefs Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Ref shs 38 19TI 9846. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It was a day when many people headed for the beach just to enjoy the surprisingly hot September sunshine, but in Sidmouth, some spent an hour picking up rubbish.

The event on Saturday, September 14 was part of a national clean-up operation.

The Sidmouth event was hosted by Giles Humphries, co-founder of the health recipe box company Mindful Chef, who comes from the town.

The company aims to be a force for the good of the planet and the human race.

He and his business partner, Myles Hopper from Exmouth, decided to get their customers around the country on board to take part in a beach clean in their area.

Because of their origins, the pair joined the events in Sidmouth and Exmouth.

At 12.30pm a group gathered on the beach with rubbish sacks and litter pickers, to clear any litter or debris.

Afterwards there were sports and fitness activities.

