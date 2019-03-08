Advanced search

Volunteers needed for the biggest air display in Sidmouth's history

PUBLISHED: 12:19 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 24 July 2019

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

CROWN COPYRIGHT

The biggest air show in the town's history needs an army of volunteers.

Five display teams have arranged an unforgettable show that is expected to attract tens of thousands of people.

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jets Pair, Twirlybatics Pitts Special and RAF Chinook will descend over the Sidmouth from 6pm on Friday, August 23.

This year the Red Arrows are touring the US, so Sidmouth Town Council has arranged something different for the annual air display.

Official collectors for the event are needed however, to ensure that this and future displays can take place.

Anyone who can assist in gathering donations from the public across the seafront and Connaught Gardens with collection buckets have been asked to come forward.

Town clerk Christopher Holland said: "Sidmouth's Air Display is already proving popular with messages of support and enthusiasm from locals and people planning to come to the town to see the aerial spectacular."

If you are able to offer your help, register by contacting Sidmouth Town Council by calling 01395 512424 or by emailing enquiries@sidmouth.gov.uk.

The organising team will then be in touch with locations and contact details for the day.

Keep an eye out for future details on the participating teams at www.visitsidmouth.gov.uk and the Visit Sidmouth Facebook page for up to the minute details, timings and other announcements on the event.

Aircraft attendance is subject to weather and appropriate licence approvals.

Most Read

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Sidmouth Duck Derby 2019 makes a splash

Sidmouth Duck Derby, 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth’s beach management plan is taking ‘too long’, MP warns

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

County councillor ordered to undergo anger management training

Councillor Emma Brennan. Picture: Devon County Council

