Volunteers needed for the biggest air display in Sidmouth's history

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton CROWN COPYRIGHT

The biggest air show in the town's history needs an army of volunteers.

Five display teams have arranged an unforgettable show that is expected to attract tens of thousands of people.

The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jets Pair, Twirlybatics Pitts Special and RAF Chinook will descend over the Sidmouth from 6pm on Friday, August 23.

This year the Red Arrows are touring the US, so Sidmouth Town Council has arranged something different for the annual air display.

Official collectors for the event are needed however, to ensure that this and future displays can take place.

Anyone who can assist in gathering donations from the public across the seafront and Connaught Gardens with collection buckets have been asked to come forward.

Town clerk Christopher Holland said: "Sidmouth's Air Display is already proving popular with messages of support and enthusiasm from locals and people planning to come to the town to see the aerial spectacular."

If you are able to offer your help, register by contacting Sidmouth Town Council by calling 01395 512424 or by emailing enquiries@sidmouth.gov.uk.

The organising team will then be in touch with locations and contact details for the day.

Keep an eye out for future details on the participating teams at www.visitsidmouth.gov.uk and the Visit Sidmouth Facebook page for up to the minute details, timings and other announcements on the event.

Aircraft attendance is subject to weather and appropriate licence approvals.