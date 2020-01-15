Volunteers come out in force to plant Ottery's community orchard

Planting of the new Ottery Community Orchard. Picture: Emma Grainger/Greener Ottery Picture: Emma Grainger/Greener Ottery

"Let's have some trees, and let's have some apples, and let's have some fun."

Those were the words of Ottery's town crier, Laurie Palmer, as he rang his bell and welcomed around 50 volunteers to the planting of the town's community orchard.

People of all ages joined district council officers, town councillors and Greener Ottery members at Land of Canaan on Saturday, January 11, to plant 10 locally-sourced native varieties of Devon and Cornwall apple trees, which will help with cross pollination.

District and town councillor Vicky Johns said: "The whole idea came about due to the environmental emergency that has been declared worldwide, and as a council we wanted to do something not only for the community but for the generations to come - something that makes people feel that they belong, and that they too can leave a positive footprint behind them."

The community orchard is the start of a bigger project to help support wildlife and nature in Land of Canaan.