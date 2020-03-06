Volunteers thanks for helping valley's elderly and disabled residents
PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 March 2020
Tony Charnock
A curry night has been held to thank all the volunteers who help keep the valley's elderly and disabled residents from being isolated in their homes.
A total of 45 drivers, helpers and cooks were brought together with trustees, committee members and staff from Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) on Friday, February 28, at Twyford House.
Phil Deegan, chairman of the trustees, gave a brief speech of thanks to all the volunteers, pointing out the work of the charity could not continue without their time and effort.
Each day Monday to Friday, SVS volunteers bring people to a cooked lunch club at Twyford House in Sidmouth, before returning them home when the meal is over.
Anyone who would like to volunteer has been asked to get in touch, in particular those who would like to help assist on the transport buses.
Call Emma Pilgrim on 01395 515063 or by email on sidmouthvs.ttl@gmail.com for more information.
