Advanced search

Volunteers thanks for helping valley's elderly and disabled residents

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 March 2020

Hazel Apps, of Sidmouth Voluntary Services, helps Mr Leslie Arcanley off the minibus on a shopping trip to Waitrose, Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Charnock

Hazel Apps, of Sidmouth Voluntary Services, helps Mr Leslie Arcanley off the minibus on a shopping trip to Waitrose, Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Charnock

Tony Charnock

A curry night has been held to thank all the volunteers who help keep the valley's elderly and disabled residents from being isolated in their homes.

Hazel Apps and Derek Price of Sidmouth Voluntary Services, help Mrs Pamela Estrange off the minibus on a shopping trip to Waitrose, Sidmouth. Picture: Tony CharnockHazel Apps and Derek Price of Sidmouth Voluntary Services, help Mrs Pamela Estrange off the minibus on a shopping trip to Waitrose, Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Charnock

A total of 45 drivers, helpers and cooks were brought together with trustees, committee members and staff from Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) on Friday, February 28, at Twyford House.

Phil Deegan, chairman of the trustees, gave a brief speech of thanks to all the volunteers, pointing out the work of the charity could not continue without their time and effort.

Each day Monday to Friday, SVS volunteers bring people to a cooked lunch club at Twyford House in Sidmouth, before returning them home when the meal is over.

Anyone who would like to volunteer has been asked to get in touch, in particular those who would like to help assist on the transport buses.

Hazel Apps, of Sidmouth Voluntary Services, helps Mr Leslie Arcanley off the minibus on a shopping trip to Waitrose, Sidmouth. Picture: Tony CharnockHazel Apps, of Sidmouth Voluntary Services, helps Mr Leslie Arcanley off the minibus on a shopping trip to Waitrose, Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Charnock

Call Emma Pilgrim on 01395 515063 or by email on sidmouthvs.ttl@gmail.com for more information.

Most Read

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Purchase of Sidmouth Nature reserve completed

Stuart Hughes, Richard Huntington, Ed Harrison. Picture: Val Huntington

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Purchase of Sidmouth Nature reserve completed

Stuart Hughes, Richard Huntington, Ed Harrison. Picture: Val Huntington

District council offices in lockout after possible case of Coronavirus

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC ladies’ 1st Xi march on after win over Exe III

Action from Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club ladies' firsts vs SOHC ladies seconds. Picture: Andrew Coley

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Volunteers thanks for helping valley’s elderly and disabled residents

Hazel Apps, of Sidmouth Voluntary Services, helps Mr Leslie Arcanley off the minibus on a shopping trip to Waitrose, Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Charnock

Children help plant a new Community Orchard at Stowford

Freddie is proud of his clay ball while Luna digs into the roots of a Bullace bush Picture: Ed Dolphin

Sidmouth Chiefs win / Sidmouth Town suffer more postponement woe / Ottery claim superb home success

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24