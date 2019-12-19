Advanced search

Vote of confidence for Sidbury Christmas tree grower

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 December 2019

Diana Huyshe of Sand with Dan Driver, CEO of Grown in Britain. Picture: Sand

Diana Huyshe of Sand with Dan Driver, CEO of Grown in Britain. Picture: Sand

Sand

A Sidbury Christmas tree grower has had a visit from the chief executive of the organisation that certifies sustainable forests and timber production.

But Dougal Driver of Grown in Britain was not there to check up on the business.

He went to choose his own Christmas tree from the forest at historic Sand House, while on his way to a charity tree planting event near Dartmoor.

He said: "Home grown trees are vital. Imported trees allow pests to hitch a ride, protected by the netting."

Diana Huyshe, the owner of Sand, said there has been increasing demand for their trees as people become more environmentally aware.

She said: "Real trees are much better for the environment by avoiding the plastic used in a fake one.

"Also I think people recognise the benefits of buying locally grown trees rather than one that has been imported in terms of carbon footprint.

A locally grown tree will always be fresher than an imported tree, as we operate on a pick-your-own basis.

"Ours are still in the ground and growing right up until you're ready to chop it down, or dig it up if you're feeling energetic, and take it home.

"We've sold 68 trees this year but we are hoping to build the business up in future so it helps support the maintenance of the historic structure of the house. We're even considering home grown bamboo canes for the gardeners in Spring!

"We do have a problem with deer, but rich wildlife creates a more interesting area which people enjoy."

For more information visit the Sand Sidbury website

‘City-style’ café will open in Sidmouth tomorrow

Milsons Point opens in Sidmouth on December 18. Picture: Fay Bland

Damning report rates Ottery care home inadequate

Care Quality Commission.

Major step forward for Sidmouth Beach Management Plan

This photograph of Pennington Point and East Cliff was taken for the BMP by a drone at lower altitude. If you look carefully you can see circular waves with their centre at the end of the river training wall. This is wave diffraction and it can cause erosion.

‘They were part of our family history’ – heartbreak as treasured Christmas decorations taken from Sidmouth café

The Filling Station. Ref edr 17 19TI 3155. Picture: Terry Ife

Torrential rain causing flooding on East Devon roads

Flooding in Woolbrook. Picture: Dave Harris

Comments have been disabled on this article.

