No more allotments for Sidmouth - despite more than 100 people on the waiting list

More than 100 people across the Sid Valley are waiting for the opportunity to cultivate their own allotment. Photo: Getty Images rachel dewis

More than 100 green-fingered residents across the Sid Valley are still waiting for the chance to grow crops in their own allotment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are just three 'vacancies' at Sidmouth's three allotment sites and they will be filled very soon, say East Devon District Council (EDDC).

The shortage of allotments looks to remain, as no available land has been identified by EDDC to build new plots on.

Figures collated from EDDC reveal 102 people are waiting for an allotment at Lymbourne, 71 at Lawn Vista and 66 at Peaslands - a total of 239.

However, the council said as people had applied for multiple sites, the total number of people waiting is actually 114.

People who have been waiting the longest will receive the first chance to run an allotment.

If they decline, the offer will extend to the next person in date order.

Three people will be contacted by EDDC shortly to run an allotment each, a spokesman confirmed.