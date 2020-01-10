Advanced search

Waitrose donation helps fund heart screenings for young people in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:01 11 January 2020

Robert and Marion Hayman with Julie Marish from Waitrose. Picture: Marion Hayman

Robert and Marion Hayman with Julie Marish from Waitrose. Picture: Marion Hayman

Marion Hayman

A Sidmouth couple who lost their 27-year-old son to a cardiac arrest have received a donation of money to help fund heart screenings for local young people.

A Sidmouth couple who lost their 27-year-old son to a cardiac arrest have received a donation of money to help fund heart screenings for local young people.

Marion and John Hayman set up the Jon Hayman Memorial Fund after their son Jon died from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome in 2013.

The trust raises money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), which provides screenings to detect possible heart problems in people aged 14-35.

The cause was chosen to benefit from the Waitrose Community Matters scheme during last October and November, and won enough customer support to earn a donation of £326.

Mrs Hayman has already organised two screenings in Sidmouth through CRY, and a third is to take place on Wednesday, January 22, at Sidmouth College.

She said: "Although this in a national charity, the screening is very much a local event.

"Every penny raised goes towards providing screening for our youngsters between the ages of 14 and 35.

"I have, and am continuing to raise awareness of CRY and the importance of screening, within the local community."

