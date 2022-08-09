News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Funding boost for charity that 'makes dreams come true'

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 1:20 PM August 9, 2022
Updated: 2:16 PM August 9, 2022
Mike Rock of Sidmouth Friends of Dream-A-Way receives the donation from Julie Marish of Waitrose

Mike Rock of Sidmouth Friends of Dream-A-Way receives the donation from Julie Marish of Waitrose - Credit: Contributed

The Dream-A-Way charity, which provides holidays for disabled or terminally ill people in Devon, has received a welcome boost from Sidmouth’s Waitrose. 

A cheque for £333 was presented to Mike Rock from Friends of Dream-A-Way Sidmouth on Tuesday, August 9, under the supermarket’s Give a Little Love community benefit scheme.   

Mike said: “We are tremendously grateful to all at Waitrose for thinking of us, as we continue to make dreams come true. 

"We have had a very busy couple of years with so many families wishing not to travel abroad

“We recently took possession of a brand new chalet at Sandy Bay in Exmouth, kindly donated to us by Exeter Chiefs Foundation. I recently attended a boxing night in Cullompton which raised an incredible £6000 for Dream-A-Way. 

The new Dream-A-Way chalet in Exmouth

The new Dream-A-Way chalet in Exmouth - Credit: Contributed

“We aren’t doing many local fundraising events and we would welcome anyone that has some spare time and would like to help us to contact us on the Dream-A-Way website.” 

