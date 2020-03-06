Waitrose donation to Sid Vale Talking Newspaper

The talking newspaper association's vice-chairman, Graham Mallaband, and Waitrose community lead Julie Marish Picture: Sid Vale Talking Newspaper Sid Vale Talking Newspaper

Listeners to the local talking newspaper service are to benefit from a donation from Waitrose's Community Matters fund.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity was one of the three local causes chosen by the Sidmouth branch of the supermarket in January to benefit from the fund.

Each month £1,000 is divided between three charities, with the proportions decided by customer votes.

On Tuesday, March 3, the vice-chairman of the Sid Vale & Eastern Devon Talking Newspaper Association, Graham Mallaband, received a cheque for £430 from Julie Marish, Waitrose's Community Lead.

Mr Mallaband said: "The Talking Newspaper is enormously grateful to Waitrose and to its customers for helping to raise such a generous sum, which will significantly contribute to the purchase of much-needed new playback devices for our listeners."

The talking newspaper is a weekly recording of local news stories and features from the newspapers in the area, including the Sidmouth and Ottery Herald and Midweek Herald, for visually impaired people.

Anyone who would like to know more about the service should contact the registrar, Wendy Eagles, on PO Box 12, Sidmouth EX10 9DD, or call 07552 766382.