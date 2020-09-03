Supermarket donation shared between three local charities
PUBLISHED: 15:30 04 September 2020
Waitrose
Three charities have benefited equally from Sidmouth Waitrose’s latest hand-out of community funding.
Every month the supermarket gives out £1,000 which is shared between three local causes.
Normally, the proportion each gets is voted upon by customers.
Shoppers are given a green token at the checkouts to place in one of three boxes, each allocated to a local charity or another initiative, such as buying equipment for a school. The money is divided up according to the number of votes each receives.
But, with the tokens scheme suspended during coronavirus lockdown, the shop’s community lead Julie Marish was given the task of choosing three local charities to receive equal shares of the £1,000.
She selected the Sidmouth Living with Cancer group, East Devon Young Carers and the FORCE cancer charity, which each received £333.
The cheques were presented to representatives of the three charities in a socially-distanced ceremony outside the supermarket.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.