Supermarket donation shared between three local charities

Kath Davies, president of the Sidmouth Living With Cancer Group, receives the cheque from Julie Marish of Waitrose. Picture: Waitrose Waitrose

Three charities have benefited equally from Sidmouth Waitrose’s latest hand-out of community funding.

The presentation to East Devon Young Carers. Picture: Waitrose The presentation to East Devon Young Carers. Picture: Waitrose

Every month the supermarket gives out £1,000 which is shared between three local causes.

Normally, the proportion each gets is voted upon by customers.

Shoppers are given a green token at the checkouts to place in one of three boxes, each allocated to a local charity or another initiative, such as buying equipment for a school. The money is divided up according to the number of votes each receives.

But, with the tokens scheme suspended during coronavirus lockdown, the shop’s community lead Julie Marish was given the task of choosing three local charities to receive equal shares of the £1,000.

The presentation to FORCE Cancer Charity. Picture: Waitrose The presentation to FORCE Cancer Charity. Picture: Waitrose

She selected the Sidmouth Living with Cancer group, East Devon Young Carers and the FORCE cancer charity, which each received £333.

The cheques were presented to representatives of the three charities in a socially-distanced ceremony outside the supermarket.