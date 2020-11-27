Advanced search

Waitrose gives ‘a little love’ to East Devon food charities

PUBLISHED: 12:30 27 November 2020

Julie Marish Community Activator for Waitrose and partners Sidmouth with Year 7 students: Ella, Ellen, Jordan and Josh. Picture: Waitrose

Julie Marish Community Activator for Waitrose and partners Sidmouth with Year 7 students: Ella, Ellen, Jordan and Josh. Picture: Waitrose

Archant

Sidmouth’s Waitrose supermarket is giving local charities which help feed local families ‘a little love’ as part of its new Christmas campaign.

Donations to Sidmouth College from Waitrose Picture: Juilie MarishDonations to Sidmouth College from Waitrose Picture: Juilie Marish

A spokesperson for Waitrose said: “Today I had the pleasure of donating four bags of ingredients to support Sidmouth College’s technology department. A gift card was also enclosed to help with future expenses.”

This donation is part of the supermarket’s Christmas campaign, “Give a little love”.

During the November and December campaign Waitrose will be supporting six local charities who will be feeding local families: Sid Valley Food Bank, OSM Food Bank, Seaton Food Bank, Honiton Food Bank, Open Door Exmouth, Home Start Exeter and East Devon.

Each of the above charities will receive a donation of £333.

Donations to Sidmouth College from Waitrose Picture: Juilie MarishDonations to Sidmouth College from Waitrose Picture: Juilie Marish

Make sure you scan your My Waitrose card each time you shop to donate 1p per transaction.

There are details in branch of other ways you can support local charities.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Waitrose gives ‘a little love’ to East Devon food charities

Julie Marish Community Activator for Waitrose and partners Sidmouth with Year 7 students: Ella, Ellen, Jordan and Josh. Picture: Waitrose

Sidmouth gears up for late night Christmas shopping

Sidmouth late night shopping 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Lockdown challenges for Mighty Greens

Mighty Greens sprint training

Flowering fleabane flourishes in The Byes

Have you spotted the plant on your walks through The Byes? Picture: Alex Walton

East Devon to be placed in tier 2 restrictions when lockdown ends

Coronavirus