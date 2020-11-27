Waitrose gives ‘a little love’ to East Devon food charities
PUBLISHED: 12:30 27 November 2020
Archant
Sidmouth’s Waitrose supermarket is giving local charities which help feed local families ‘a little love’ as part of its new Christmas campaign.
A spokesperson for Waitrose said: “Today I had the pleasure of donating four bags of ingredients to support Sidmouth College’s technology department. A gift card was also enclosed to help with future expenses.”
This donation is part of the supermarket’s Christmas campaign, “Give a little love”.
During the November and December campaign Waitrose will be supporting six local charities who will be feeding local families: Sid Valley Food Bank, OSM Food Bank, Seaton Food Bank, Honiton Food Bank, Open Door Exmouth, Home Start Exeter and East Devon.
Each of the above charities will receive a donation of £333.
Make sure you scan your My Waitrose card each time you shop to donate 1p per transaction.
There are details in branch of other ways you can support local charities.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.