Waitrose gives ‘a little love’ to East Devon food charities

Julie Marish Community Activator for Waitrose and partners Sidmouth with Year 7 students: Ella, Ellen, Jordan and Josh. Picture: Waitrose Archant

Sidmouth’s Waitrose supermarket is giving local charities which help feed local families ‘a little love’ as part of its new Christmas campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Donations to Sidmouth College from Waitrose Picture: Juilie Marish Donations to Sidmouth College from Waitrose Picture: Juilie Marish

A spokesperson for Waitrose said: “Today I had the pleasure of donating four bags of ingredients to support Sidmouth College’s technology department. A gift card was also enclosed to help with future expenses.”

This donation is part of the supermarket’s Christmas campaign, “Give a little love”.

During the November and December campaign Waitrose will be supporting six local charities who will be feeding local families: Sid Valley Food Bank, OSM Food Bank, Seaton Food Bank, Honiton Food Bank, Open Door Exmouth, Home Start Exeter and East Devon.

Each of the above charities will receive a donation of £333.

Donations to Sidmouth College from Waitrose Picture: Juilie Marish Donations to Sidmouth College from Waitrose Picture: Juilie Marish

Make sure you scan your My Waitrose card each time you shop to donate 1p per transaction.

There are details in branch of other ways you can support local charities.