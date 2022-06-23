Funding boost for nine local good causes

Julie Marish from Waitrose presents a cheque to Di Fuller of Sid Valley HELP - Credit: Waitrose

Nine charities and support groups helping people in the Sid Valley have each received £333 from Waitrose’s Give a Little Love scheme – the new name for the former ‘green token’ Community Matters initiative.

Each quarter, Waitrose and Partners Sidmouth donate £3,000 to local good causes. The theme for the first quarter of 2022 was health and wellbeing, so the recipients all fall into this category.

They were: Sidmouth Living With Cancer Support Group, Parkinson’s UK East Devon Support Group, the Exeter and East Devon branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, East Devon Riding for the Disabled, the Sid Vale Talking Newspaper, Sidmouth Memory Café, Pete’s Dragons and Sid Valley HELP.

The cheques were handed over to representatives of the various organisations by Waitrose Sidmouth’s Community Activator, Julie Marish, at a series of presentations at the supermarket.

A further nine local good causes will receive funding at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

