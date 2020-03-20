Advanced search

Sidmouth Waitrose offers community help during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2020

Waitrose, Sidmouth Picture: Google Maps

Help and support during the coronavirus crisis is being offered to the Sidmouth community by the local branch of Waitrose.

The store in Stowford Rise will be given funding by the company’s head office to set up local deliveries of food and household essentials for people self-isolating in their homes.

The Sidmouth branch will also deliver to care homes and community groups.

It will be donating products to create care packages for people to share with vulnerable neighbours.

The supermarket said it will also dedicate the first hour of opening – from 8am Monday to Saturday and 10am on Sunday – as a priority shopping time for elderly and vulnerable customers, and those who look after them.

The store’s café has been closed. Sales of many in-demand products will be capped and opening hours may be reduced. Waitrose said this will free up more staff to do their best to keep the shelves stocked and spend time with customers who need help with their shopping.

The store can be contacted on 01395 519 416.

