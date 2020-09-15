Good causes benefit from Community Matters scheme

Three local organisations have shared Sidmouth Waitrose’s latest £1,000 donation to community causes.

Sidbury Cricket Club, Sidmouth Library and the Dragonflies pre-school in Axminster have each received a cheque for £333.

Normally, the proportion given to each of three local organisations under the Community Matters scheme is voted upon by customers.

Shoppers are given tokens at the checkout and place them in one of three boxes.

But this has been suspended as a Covid-19 precaution, and the money has been divided equally between the beneficiaries.

Cheques were presented to Glyn Lewis of the Friends of Sidmouth Library, and Sam Parker from the Dragonflies pre-school, by Waitrose’s Community Lead, Julie Marish.

Ross Collins from Waitrose presented a cheque to a group from the cricket club.

The supermarket is now inviting local charities and other organisations to put themselves forward for donations from the Community Matters scheme next year.

Nomination forms can be picked up from the store.