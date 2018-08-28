Three Peaks challenge raises funds for Sidmouth cancer support group

Walkers Mark Bishop, Gwenan Paewai and Rodney Cross, with Bill and Evelyn Lankester and members of the Sidmouth Living With Cancer support group. The other members of the team - Rocker Sheppard, Jake Voss, Ollie Derryman, Jud Lascelles and the drivers Martin Banks and Kitrina Bishop are not pictured.Picture: Rachael Cross Rachael Cross

A cheque for nearly £5,000 has been presented by the Sidbury team who completed the notorious challenge in September

A marathon hike and climb by seven walkers from Sidbury has raised nearly £5,000 for Sidmouth Living with Cancer Support Group.

The team completed the Three Peaks Challenge in September, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales in just under 25 hours.

On Thursday, January 3, they presented a cheque for £4,825.75 to Bill and Evelyn Lankester, the founder members of the group.

Bill said the money will help cancer patients with transport to hospital and any special treatment they may need, along with flowers and fruit to lift their spirits when they are feeling low.

“We never know how much we are going to need, and this money will make the coming 12 months that much easier for us,” he said.

He described the walkers as ‘a credit to their generation’ and said he could not thank them enough for giving up so much of their time for the cause. He also thanked all the people and companies who donated.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/7sids