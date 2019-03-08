Wallaby on loose in Ottery area

Eyewitness Libby Costa saw the wallaby near Lashbrook, Talaton. Picture: Libby Costa Archant

A wallaby is reported to be on the loose in the Ottery St Mary area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The macropod, which is native to Australia and New Guinea, has been on the hop since 6pm last night (Tuesday, May 14).

A police spokesman said it was spotted outside of a house in Talaton near Ottery before disappearing into a field.

The spokesman added: "The animal then went into a field and we have had no follow up reports in relation to this."

Eyewitness Jude Grigg was in her car when she saw the animal in Lashbrook, Talaton.

We've just had a report of a wallaby on the loose in the Talaton/Ottery St Mary area. Just to confirm - he didn't come from Wildwood. He may well be scared & behave unpredictably posing a hazard for traffic. For his safety & that of road users, please advise police if you see him pic.twitter.com/Z9YneUPRBB — Wildwood Escot (@WildwoodEscot) May 15, 2019

She said: "All the cars were stopped in north directions. We tried to catch in the front garden, two young farmers nearly managed to catch it. Unfortunately it got in to a corn field where we were unable to see it.

"My husband went out just before dusk ,he must have gone to ground, the wallaby was spotted this morning at 8.45am."

Wildwood Escot tweeted the animal could be in the Talaton or Ottery area, but did not escape from its park.

The tweet said: "He may well be scared & behave unpredictably posing a hazard for traffic.

A wallaby. Picture: Getty Images A wallaby. Picture: Getty Images

For his safety and that of road users, please advise police if you see him."

George Hyde, general manager of Wildwood Escot, said: "It was a report from the Escot estate who received a call from a member of the public who called the estate telling them a wallaby had come from here.

"They said they saw it skipping across the field in the Talaton/Ottery St Mary area.

"We do not have a wallaby here, it is likely to have come from a private collection somewhere in the area.

Libby Costa was in the car when she captured this image of the wallaby. Picture: Libby Costa Libby Costa was in the car when she captured this image of the wallaby. Picture: Libby Costa

"The key thing is that the wallaby is likely to be scare and could behave unpredictably if he goes anywhere near a road and we are close to the A30. He could cause problems."

James Turner, manager of World of Country Life in Exmouth, said the business's seven wallabies were all accounted for.

He added: "I wouldn't not approach the wallaby. They have very powerful legs, not as strong as a kangaroos but they could give you a hefty thump if they wanted too. I would not approach it and really the RSPCA needs to be notified to capture it."

Wallabies were accidentally introduced to Britain via escapees from Whipsnade zoo around 1940.

The RSPCA has not been contacted about the missing animal but has asked anyone who has seen the animal to contact its emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

An RSPCA spokesman said: "Most people may be unaware that wallabies are considered established in the wild in Britain, as a result of escaping from captivity, although they are not a native species to the UK.

"Some people also keep them as pets, so it's possible this wallaby is lost or has escaped from a private property.

"Our advice to people who spot a wallaby in the wild is to watch from afar and don't try to approach them. As these animals are not native to the UK, releasing a wallaby into the wild would be an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

"Anyone who finds a wallaby which is injured or in need of help should monitor the animal from a distance and call the RSPCA emergency line."