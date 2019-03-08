Advanced search

Wally surprises visitors at Ottery wedding venue

PUBLISHED: 18:53 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 03 June 2019

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020950. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The Herald finally met Wally, who went on the hop nearly three weeks ago.

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020949. Picture: Terry IfeThe wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020949. Picture: Terry Ife

A surprise furry guest has been treating visitors to an 'unexpected safari' at an Ottery camping venue.

The wallaby has made himself at home at a farm near Ottery St Mary since he was first seen on Thursday (May 30) and has remained with the farmland ever since.

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020940. Picture: Terry IfeThe wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020940. Picture: Terry Ife

Joanna Tomlins was showing her nephew, who was visiting from France, around her new wedding venue at Higher Holcombe area when the wallaby hopped into view.

She has seen dubbed him 'Wally' and hopes he will stay after a number of sightings in the Ottery area.

Joanna Tomlins with the wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020945. Picture: Terry IfeJoanna Tomlins with the wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020945. Picture: Terry Ife

She contacted the Herald who witnessed the wallaby within the grounds, with photographer Terry Ife snapping these shots of the animal as it skipped across the grass.

Mrs Tomlins said: "I would love it if he stays.

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020936. Picture: Terry IfeThe wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020936. Picture: Terry Ife

"It was quite incredible; it filled me with excitement, amazement and incredulity. I had no idea there was a wallaby around.

"Some days I call him Wally or Wilhelmina. It's hard to know if he is a boy or a girl. He seems so tame.

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020933. Picture: Terry IfeThe wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020933. Picture: Terry Ife

"My nephew was visiting from France and I was showing him the party barn. He then said to me 'I didn't know you had a kangaroo?' I did not know what he was on about. I was thinking he might not know the word for deer or rabbit but then it started hopping around, it was a wallaby.

"Everybody that has come to stay has seen it. You can get about two to three metres away. He's absolutely marvellous, he is so happy nibbling on the grass."

The wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020924. Picture: Terry IfeThe wild Wallaby in Ottery. Ref sho 23 19TI 1020924. Picture: Terry Ife

Over the years Mrs Tomlins and her husband have begun changing the land from pastureland to woodland, planting nearly 12 acres, which seems to have proven popular with her Australian guest.

The macrapod was first spotted in Talaton on Tuesday, May 14, but was not seen for a fortnight until last Wednesday, when he was seen in Washbrook View, Ridgeway and Canaan Way.

Mrs Tomlins believes Wally may be a swamp wallaby after consulting a friend who lives in Australia.

The businesswoman added: "I have seen him lots since he arrived on Thursday and now it is Monday. Weekend guests and three couples viewing the venue have also had their own unexpected safari. We have had to explain that its presence can't be guaranteed at their parties."

