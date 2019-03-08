Video

Eyewitnesses snap wallaby as it wanders into Ottery

A still from the video captured by Kate Pitter showing the wallaby in Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kate Pitter Archant

Video footage of a wallaby making its way through Ottery St Mary has emerged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents took to social media to share images and video of the animal which was spotted on Tuesday evening.

The wallaby was seen in Washbrook View, Ridgeway and near Canaan Way.

Kate Pitter was in the car with her two children when she took this video of the wallaby.

She said: "He or she was just past Canaan Way towards where people park to walk there dogs by the field just sat in the middle of the road. It seemed very content and hopped along slowly in front of the car for a while and sat beside the car which was before the video that I posted. The kids absolutely loved it! I've heard they are wild in the uk so maybe they are on the rise?"

Libby Costa was in the car when she captured this image of the wallaby. Picture: Libby Costa Libby Costa was in the car when she captured this image of the wallaby. Picture: Libby Costa

There has been no hide nor hair of the macrapod since it went on the hop on Tuesday, May 14.

A police spokesman confirmed that officers were notified at 11pm on Tuesday evening after being seen on Washbrook View, Ottery St Mary.

The spokesman added the animal left the area via a public walkway.

The animal, which is native to Australia and New Guinea, is believed to be from a private collection.

Eyewitness Libby Costa saw the wallaby near Lashbrook, Talaton. Picture: Libby Costa Eyewitness Libby Costa saw the wallaby near Lashbrook, Talaton. Picture: Libby Costa

See where the wallaby was first seen here