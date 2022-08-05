Sidmouth Folk Festival: Waltzing workshop a resounding success

Review

More than 60 dancers enjoyed the Waltz Workshop run by Jake Wood and Anna Spearing-Ewyn with music from Alan Brunier and Friends at St Theresa's Church Hall on Wednesday, August 3.

The workshop was tailored to all abilities from beginners to experienced dancers.

It covered achieving the correct frame together with basic waltz steps and turns.

The waltzing workshop - Credit: Maria McCarthy

“There are are often waltz sections in Contra and Ceilidh dances, and a waltz is frequently played at the beginning of dances,” explained Anna.

'Learning the steps and technique beforehand in a workshop setting will hopefully give people the confidence to join in.” Jake added, 'We encourage students to experience both the leading and following roles, as that can give them an understanding of what's helpful for their partner.'

Workshop participant Lucy Purnell said, 'The session really helped me improve my technique as well as being great fun.'

Participants Lucy Parnell and Rob Humphrey - Credit: Maria McCarthy

Anna and Jake (workshop leaders) and the band (Alan Brunier and friends) - Credit: Maria McCarthy



