Advanced search

River algae risk to dogs still a concern, say Sidmouth and Ottery vets

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 June 2020

A dog frolicking in water. Picture: Getty Images

A dog frolicking in water. Picture: Getty Images

mauinow1

Dog walkers are being warned against letting their pets go into rivers because of the risk of a potentially lethal algae.

Otter Vets, which has branches in Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary, said the blue-green algae releases dangerous toxins that a dog might ingest by drinking the water, or cleaning its fur after swimming.

The vets initially publicised the warning after the very hot spell at the end of May, as the bacteria tend to form in warm, dry conditions.

But veterinary surgeon Rebecca Tedford said the risk is not over.

She said: “We haven’t had any confirmed cases, but it’s something we’re still advising people to be aware of.”

The symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures/fitting, weakness/collapse/unconsciousness, disorientation, drooling and breathing difficulties.

Any owner whose dog displays any of these symptoms after entering a river should get veterinary advice.

The bacteria can also cause rashes, sickness, stomach pains, fever and headaches in humans, with children at more risk than adults.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Unique’ Sidmouth coffee house Selleys for sale

Selleys coffee shop in Libra Court. Photo by Terry Ife ref shf 3571-44-12TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Sidmouth will only be partially pedestrianised for three months

Parts of Sidmouth will be pedestrianised for three months

Two Sidmouth town councillors step down

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Sidmouth shopkeepers glad to be open again, but ‘need the visitor trade back’

Carl East, manager of Winstone's independent bookshop. Picture: Maria McCarthy

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Unique’ Sidmouth coffee house Selleys for sale

Selleys coffee shop in Libra Court. Photo by Terry Ife ref shf 3571-44-12TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Sidmouth will only be partially pedestrianised for three months

Parts of Sidmouth will be pedestrianised for three months

Two Sidmouth town councillors step down

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Sidmouth shopkeepers glad to be open again, but ‘need the visitor trade back’

Carl East, manager of Winstone's independent bookshop. Picture: Maria McCarthy

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Quiz time! Test your sporting general knowledge

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

Recalling when Sidmouth RFC became the first club to lift Devon Junior and Senior Cups in successive seasons

Sidmouth RFC after their 1896 win of the Devon Senior Cup. Picture SRFC

Motor Racing - looking back to a succesfull 2019 Le Mans 24 meeting for Harry Tincknell

Harry Tincknell and team mates at the conclusion of the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hour race. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

River algae risk to dogs still a concern, say Sidmouth and Ottery vets

A dog frolicking in water. Picture: Getty Images

Wildwood Escot celebrates reopening, but criticises Government over lockdown guidelines.

The two lynx. Picture: Wildwood Escot
Drive 24