Warnings of ice on road between Sidbury and Sidford

There have been warnings about ice on the road. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Ruta Saulyte-Laurinaviciene

Motorists driving through Sidbury and Sidford are being warned of ‘hazardous’ driving conditions on the road.

Devon County Council Highways has tweeted there are reports of run off fields and icy patches driving on the A375 from School Street, Bridge Street along to Church Street, Sidford.

The tweet read: “Sidford to Sidbury road, reports of run off from fields and icy patches. Gritters are out doing their routes but beware there is a risk of ice even on the treated roads.”