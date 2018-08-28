Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Warnings of ice on road between Sidbury and Sidford

PUBLISHED: 07:08 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:08 31 January 2019

There have been warnings about ice on the road. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There have been warnings about ice on the road. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ruta Saulyte-Laurinaviciene

Motorists driving through Sidbury and Sidford are being warned of ‘hazardous’ driving conditions on the road.

Devon County Council Highways has tweeted there are reports of run off fields and icy patches driving on the A375 from School Street, Bridge Street along to Church Street, Sidford.

The tweet read: “Sidford to Sidbury road, reports of run off from fields and icy patches. Gritters are out doing their routes but beware there is a risk of ice even on the treated roads.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Warnings of ice on road between Sidbury and Sidford

There have been warnings about ice on the road. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sidmouth Chiefs strengthen title bid by proving they can ‘win in adversity’

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6047. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery Under-13s are given the Blues by table-toppers

Rowan Hewitt in action for Ottery St Mary U13s during their meeting with table-topping Brixington Blues. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Sidmouth bowlers in fine form on visit to Mid Devon in Tiverton

The winners of the Sidmouth Bowls Club Quiz Night (left to right) Chris and Chrissie Leedham and Rosemary and Jim Brown. Picture CAROL SMITH

Devon drivers urged to take extra care on icy roads

Driving was treacherous in Chard, Somerset, today � where one car skidded off the road and into a wall during rush hour. Picture Ali Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists