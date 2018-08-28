Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Folk singers and dancers invited to join wassailing at The Donkey Sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 16:35 10 January 2019

Apple trees at Knapp Nature Reserve orchard

Apple trees at Knapp Nature Reserve orchard

Archant

The ancient ceremony of blessing the apple trees will be replaced by pruning, but there will be traditional wassail-style entertainment

APPLE trees are being planted along the Tarka Trail.APPLE trees are being planted along the Tarka Trail.

A traditional celebration of Wassailing Day, on Thursday January 17, is to take place at The Donkey Sanctuary – and local residents are invited to join in.

Wassailing is an ancient ceremony of blessing apple trees, in the hope of ensuring a good harvest in the autumn.

The Donkey Sanctuary’s conservation team will be pruning the trees in its cider apple orchard at Slade House Farm to keep them healthy, under the guidance of a fruit farmer. Local people are invited to come and help, and enjoy traditional wassail-style entertainment at lunchtime.

Barney Brown from the conservation team said he was hoping a folk musician and storyteller would be coming along, but he would like to hear from any other musicians or folk dancers who would be interested in joining them.

Anyone wanting to help with the pruning should bring a packed lunch; tea and coffee will be provided. Wear sturdy shoes and suitable outdoor clothing. To book a place email conservation@thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk or call Daniel Brown on 01395 573162

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Enormous fatberg discovered in East Devon sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Sidmouth has a fatberg; but what is it?

Example of a fatberg. Picture: Thames Water

Footage shows county’s largest fatberg in Sidmouth sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Could this be Sidbury’s secret wartime bunker?

A model of what an operational base might have looked like. CREDIT: STAYBEHINDS.COM

Alarming figures revealed in education survey

Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 52 18TI 7237. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Hollox stars as doubles from Banfield and Rutter see Ottery Under-18s to victory

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth ladies bowl to emphatic Foxlands win over Kingsley

Bowls.

Late winner gives Beer narrow win in East Devon derby at Upottery

Beer Albion 2nds at home to Otterton 1st team. Ref mhsp 48 18TI 5521. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club trio run superbly in South West cross-county championships

Sidmouth Running Clubs Kirsteen Welch with her medals at the South West Cross Country Championships. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Folk singers and dancers invited to join wassailing at The Donkey Sanctuary

Apple trees at Knapp Nature Reserve orchard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists