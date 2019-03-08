Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Water experts warn bathers not to swim at Sidmouth beach today

PUBLISHED: 11:33 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 13 June 2019

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Tourists flock to Sidmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Water quality experts have warned people to avoid bathing in the sea at Sidmouth today (Thursday, June 13)

The Environment Agency (EA), which monitors the quality of the bathing water in the country's beaches, said heavy rain has had a negative impact.

A spokesman for EA said: "Bathing is not advised today, because of the risk of reduced water quality due to heavy rain."

However there is no such warning in place for Sidmouth's Jacob's Ladder beach or Beer.

READ MORE: Swimming spots in Devon and Cornwall to undergo water testing to ensure high standard is met

All three beaches were all rated as excellent for bathing water quality during EA's last round of classifications based on samples taken between 2015 and 2018.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery declares climate change emergency

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Whoops! ‘Embarrassed’ Scouts dig up field in Sidmouth to plant raised beds - without telling town council

The raised beds installed at Salcombe Regis Recreation Field. Picture courtesy of Sidmouth Town Council

Debate rumbles on as Newton Poppleford application deferred again

King Alfred Way in Newton Poppleford. Ref shs 49 18TI 6523. Picture: Terry Ife

Lameze’s new business hopes to create a ‘buzz’ about coffee in Sidmouth

Lameze Stout of Buzz Coffee Roasters. Ref shs 23 19TI 5693. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery declares climate change emergency

Ottery Town Council from left to right, Cllr Peter Faithfull, town clerk Christine McIntyre, Roger Giles, Stewart Lucas, Geoff Pratt, Richard Copus, Richard Grainger, Vicky Johns and Dean Stewart. Picture: Clarissa Place

Horse rider injured after loud ‘bang’ near common

Aylesbeare Common. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Griffiths scores fine ton as Ottery are well beaten in derby clash

Exmouth 2nds at home to Braunton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6298. Picture: Terry Ife

Three half centuries and a Padget ‘three-fer’ as Sidbury march on

Sidbury who sit top of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League H Division East table after five straight wins in the 2019 campaign. Picture SIDBURY CC

Sidmouth pair Andrew Lowe and Ken Wheeler all set for Friday night action at Ottery St Mary

Bowls.

Road near Ottery closed both ways following collision between cars and lorry

Ottery’s pizza parlour opens for business

Zenel and Erando Sinanaj of PizzAmore in Ottery St Mary. Ref sho 24 19TI 6670. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists