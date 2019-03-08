Water experts warn bathers not to swim at Sidmouth beach today

Water quality experts have warned people to avoid bathing in the sea at Sidmouth today (Thursday, June 13)

The Environment Agency (EA), which monitors the quality of the bathing water in the country's beaches, said heavy rain has had a negative impact.

A spokesman for EA said: "Bathing is not advised today, because of the risk of reduced water quality due to heavy rain."

However there is no such warning in place for Sidmouth's Jacob's Ladder beach or Beer.

All three beaches were all rated as excellent for bathing water quality during EA's last round of classifications based on samples taken between 2015 and 2018.