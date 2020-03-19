We can deliver the Sidmouth Herald and Ottery Herald to your door

In these challenging times, here at the Sidmouth Herald and Ottery Herald, we aim to bring you all the information about the current situation that is affecting the country.

And while you can access it online, you can still get our printed edition but if you are not able to get out, we can arrange to get it delivered to you.

So if you need a Sidmouth Herald or Ottery Herald delivered direct to you, call our hotline on 01603 772138 or email readerservices@archant.co.uk