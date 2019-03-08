Advanced search

Sidmouth Wear A Hat Week in 100 photos

PUBLISHED: 13:16 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 04 April 2019

Wear a Hat Week. Picture: Kyle Baker

Wear a Hat Week. Picture: Kyle Baker

Picture: Kyle Baker

Hundreds of mad hatters pulled out the stops to raise almost £7,000 towards a campaign to fund brain tumour research.

Wear a Hat Week. Picture: Kyle BakerWear a Hat Week. Picture: Kyle Baker

The family of Charlotte Reid and organisers have been ‘bowler-ed’ over by the support of the community, with more than 50 organisations, schools, businesses and stall holders joining in for Wear A Hat Week.

Last week’s initiative was held to support the Sidmouth teen, who is trying to raise more than £19,000 to fund one week of research into brain tumours, after being diagnosed with a rare condition back in 2015.

Sheila Pratt, Liz Clode, Alexa Baker and Cath Nettleton had joined forces to co-ordinate the event, which included a craft and coffee morning, table top sale and beetle drive to help Charlotte, who recently underwent an operation.

To celebrate Wear a Hat Day on Friday, March 29, dozens of groups, schools and workplaces donned hats and sold cakes.

Wear a Hat Week. Picture: ContributedWear a Hat Week. Picture: Contributed

To cap it all off on Saturday, collectors hit the streets to raise more than £700 in four hours in the town centre. Collections held in Waitrose and the Radway Cinema added a further £1,000.

Mrs Baker said: “It is very humbling how we have been supported, how people have willingly helped us, how people have worn a hat and donated.

“A big part of fundraising that we hadn’t appreciated was listening to people’s stories and how many people have been or are affected by brain tumours. You can rest assured that the people of Sidmouth have had their awareness upped.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who gave up their time to make, bake, create, donate, collect, support and wore a hat. What a truly amazing community we live in.”

Wear a Hat Week. Picture: ContributedWear a Hat Week. Picture: Contributed

Charlotte’s mum, Angie, thanked the community for their efforts after her daughter underwent a seven-hour operation at the weekend to insert a shunt into her head.

“You, the community of Sidmouth, have amazed and humbled us in your generosity in supporting Charlotte’s Army and Brain Tumour Research, a charity that is so close to our hearts. The ripple effect we have then witnessed amongst the town has been phenomenal and each and every one of you who has helped or donated has touched us immensely,” she said.

“Never would we have imagined so much money could be raised in just a week and that is all down to each and every one of you.”

Wear a Hat Week. Picture: ContributedWear a Hat Week. Picture: Contributed

Wear a Hat Week. Picture: ContributedWear a Hat Week. Picture: Contributed

Wear a Hat Week. Picture: Kyle BakerWear a Hat Week. Picture: Kyle Baker

Wear a Hat Week. Picture: Kyle BakerWear a Hat Week. Picture: Kyle Baker

Wear a Hat Week. Picture: Kyle BakerWear a Hat Week. Picture: Kyle Baker

What a week of fundraising, Wear A Hat Week raises £7,000 for Brain Tumour Research. Pictures: ContributedWhat a week of fundraising, Wear A Hat Week raises £7,000 for Brain Tumour Research. Pictures: Contributed

What a week of fundraising, Wear A Hat Week raises £7,000 for Brain Tumour Research. Pictures: ContributedWhat a week of fundraising, Wear A Hat Week raises £7,000 for Brain Tumour Research. Pictures: Contributed

Dance it out! Wear A Hat Week raises £7,000 for Brain Tumour Research. Pictures: ContributedDance it out! Wear A Hat Week raises £7,000 for Brain Tumour Research. Pictures: Contributed

What a week of fundraising, Wear A Hat Week raises £7,000 for Brain Tumour Research. Pictures: ContributedWhat a week of fundraising, Wear A Hat Week raises £7,000 for Brain Tumour Research. Pictures: Contributed

