Bomb disposal team detonate anti-tank weapon in sea off Sidmouth

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:03 PM July 26, 2022
The controlled explosion in the water off the far end of Jacob's Ladder beach

The controlled explosion in the water off the far end of Jacob's Ladder beach - Credit: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team

A WW2 anti-tank weapon was detonated safely at sea after being found on Jacob’s Ladder beach in Sidmouth. 

A member of the public reported a suspicious object on the beach in the early afternoon of Monday, July 25. They took photos and sent them to the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, which asked Beer Coastguard Rescue Team to set up a cordon around the object to keep the public at a safe distance. 

Meanwhile the bomb disposal team in Plymouth had viewed the photos and were immediately sent to the scene. On arrival they confirmed that the object was a spigot mortar, used to fire explosive shells at tanks.  

They moved the mortar to deeper water where it was destroyed in a controlled explosion, with Beer Coastguard Rescue, Sidmouth lifeboat and Sidmouth lifeguards making sure no-one approached on the water. 

All units were stood down and returned to base at 5.30pm, and the people on the beach have been thanked for their co-operation during the incident. 

