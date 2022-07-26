Bomb disposal team detonate anti-tank weapon in sea off Sidmouth

The controlled explosion in the water off the far end of Jacob's Ladder beach - Credit: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team

A WW2 anti-tank weapon was detonated safely at sea after being found on Jacob’s Ladder beach in Sidmouth.

A member of the public reported a suspicious object on the beach in the early afternoon of Monday, July 25. They took photos and sent them to the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, which asked Beer Coastguard Rescue Team to set up a cordon around the object to keep the public at a safe distance.

Meanwhile the bomb disposal team in Plymouth had viewed the photos and were immediately sent to the scene. On arrival they confirmed that the object was a spigot mortar, used to fire explosive shells at tanks.

They moved the mortar to deeper water where it was destroyed in a controlled explosion, with Beer Coastguard Rescue, Sidmouth lifeboat and Sidmouth lifeguards making sure no-one approached on the water.

All units were stood down and returned to base at 5.30pm, and the people on the beach have been thanked for their co-operation during the incident.