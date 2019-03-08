Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Take part in Sidmouth’s Wear a Hat Day

PUBLISHED: 17:33 22 March 2019

Organisers (from the back) Sheila Pratt, Liz Clode, Alexa Baker and Cath Nettleton want Sidmouth residents to wear their hats all week to support Charlotte Reid. Picture: Kyle Baker

Organisers (from the back) Sheila Pratt, Liz Clode, Alexa Baker and Cath Nettleton want Sidmouth residents to wear their hats all week to support Charlotte Reid. Picture: Kyle Baker

KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

The town will hopefully become a sea of hats when Charlotte’s Army of fundraisers take part in the big Wear a Hat Day.

Teenager Charlotte Reid was diagnosed with a rare craniopharyngioma in July 2015, but with the help of an ‘army’ of fundraisers has raised more than £12,000 of her £19,000 total towards a week of research.

So far, more than 100 businesses, clubs, societies and individuals are on board.

All are welcome to sign their workplace/social group up to wear a hat for a £1 donation as part of a week of events being held from Saturday (March 23) until Saturday (March 30).

There will be a craft and coffee morning in the Methodist Church Hall on Saturday, March 23, a table top sale will be held in the Cellar Bar, at Kennaway House between 10am to 2pm, on Sunday, March 24 and a beetle drive on Friday, March 29.

The week will end with a collection outside the Radway Cinema on March 29 and 30.

Email alexa@toucan-ltd.co.uk for more information.

Most Read

Shock closure of Sidmouth care home confirmed

Bindon Care, Winslade Road, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sidmouth couple left £2,000 out of pocket after ‘mindless’ paint thinner attack on cars

The damage made to Danielle Downey's car. Picture: Danielle Downey

Plans submitted to convert pub’s car park into houses

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Adam takes over running of iconic Sidmouth deckchairs

Adam Davis has taken over running the deck chairs in Sidmouth.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shock closure of Sidmouth care home confirmed

Bindon Care, Winslade Road, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sidmouth couple left £2,000 out of pocket after ‘mindless’ paint thinner attack on cars

The damage made to Danielle Downey's car. Picture: Danielle Downey

Plans submitted to convert pub’s car park into houses

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Adam takes over running of iconic Sidmouth deckchairs

Adam Davis has taken over running the deck chairs in Sidmouth.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Goode nets as SOHC men’s 2nd XI are edged out by East Devon

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

The new Sidmouth captains drive into their year of office

The outgoing captain, Colin Macklin, helps new captain Neil Holland into his club blazer. Picture SGC

Jenkins nets successive hat-tricks as Sidmouth Town win away and make cup progress

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC men’s 4th XI edged out by Chard

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3172. Picture: Terry Ife

Gilronan fires Ottery into Morrison Bell Cup last eight

Ottery St Mary 1st away at Seaton 1st on Saturday, March 16. Picture: Sue McCabe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists