Take part in Sidmouth’s Wear a Hat Day
PUBLISHED: 17:33 22 March 2019
KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY
The town will hopefully become a sea of hats when Charlotte’s Army of fundraisers take part in the big Wear a Hat Day.
Teenager Charlotte Reid was diagnosed with a rare craniopharyngioma in July 2015, but with the help of an ‘army’ of fundraisers has raised more than £12,000 of her £19,000 total towards a week of research.
So far, more than 100 businesses, clubs, societies and individuals are on board.
All are welcome to sign their workplace/social group up to wear a hat for a £1 donation as part of a week of events being held from Saturday (March 23) until Saturday (March 30).
There will be a craft and coffee morning in the Methodist Church Hall on Saturday, March 23, a table top sale will be held in the Cellar Bar, at Kennaway House between 10am to 2pm, on Sunday, March 24 and a beetle drive on Friday, March 29.
The week will end with a collection outside the Radway Cinema on March 29 and 30.
Email alexa@toucan-ltd.co.uk for more information.
