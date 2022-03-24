Wear a Hat Day preparations at Sidmouth

You can leave your hat on this Saturday as Sidmouth residents prepare to show their support for brain tumour charity.



There has been a lot of activity behind the scenes as Brain Tumour Research’s Wear A Hat day draws closer. Charlotte Reid, the brain tumour warrior from Sidmouth, has been busy finger knitting a garland to adorn the railings on the seafront. Charlotte was all set to walk a length or two of the promenade as part of the challenge but a broken ankle put paid to that, although there will be plenty of offers to push her along in her wheelchair.



You will find Charlotte and her mum Angie underneath the balcony of the sailing club from 9am on Saturday, March 26 where they will be pleased to give you a record card and a hat if needed should you choose to walk and help the organisers reach their target of walking 1,560 lengths by 4pm.



There will also be a raffle, cakes, Brain Tumour Research merchandise, tombola and local author Janet Dowling’s books, Bold Girls Wear Hats, on sale. From 2pm the event organisers will be in the Sailing Club with the bar open, cream teas and music from Jurassics.



Alexa Baker from Sidmouth Does Wear a Hat, said: “To encourage the walkers on their way we have the brownies and guides on hand, Christine Hardy playing the sax, Mischief and Mayhem, Thrills On Wheels and Seaside Skater providing entertainment.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who has volunteered to help with the street collection, donated raffle prizes and to our supporters, Sidmouth LED, KB Photography and Bradleys Estate Agents. In fact, Stephen French from Bradleys will be on the seafront supporting the event from 9am and you might spot Kyle with his camera!



“We would be delighted if you could pop along and join us, every length counts and there are rewards for walking 10, 20 or 30 lengths.”



If you are unable to join the walkers on Saturday but wish to donate then go to www.justgiving.com/Angela-Reid34.